Breaking Cycles
Building Lives
Women with co-occurring disorders who are exiting incarceration are housed in one of our two therapeutic communities: Maya’s Place or The Pavilions.
Our program consists of many services for people in need, such as Case management, groups, and helping to find resources.
Group-based supportive services for women with mental health and substance use concerns. Program also provides basic individual resources and support.
The mission of Crossroads for Women is to provide comprehensive, integrated services to empower women emerging from incarceration to achieve safe, healthy, and fulfilling lives in the community, for themselves and their children.
Staff Testimonials
